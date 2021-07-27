976 test positive for Covid-19 as 10 succumb

Kenya recorded 976 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday from a sample size of 6,896 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 14.2%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 198,935 from a cumulative test of 2,103,997 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 939 are Kenyans while 37 are foreigners with 468 being male while 508 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 99 years.

969 patients have recovered from the disease, 856 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 113 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 187,563 of which 149,755 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 37,808 are from various health facilities.

Ten patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,882.

A total of 1,276 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,613 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 172 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 are on ventilatory support, and 84 on supplemental oxygen with 51 patients on observation.

A further 395 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 349 of them being admitted in the general wards. 46 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccination

A total of 1,682,899 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,049,847 while second doses are 633,052.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 197,142, Others 182,691, Health Workers 111,938, Teachers 90,962 while Security Officers are at 50,319.