98 new Covid-19 cases reported as three die

Coronavirus positivity rate continued on a decline with 98 new cases reported Tuesday from a sample size of 3,369 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new infection represents a positivity rate of 2.9pc bringing to 98,432 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 1,097,647 cumulative tests since March last year.

From the cases 87 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners. 63 are males and 35 are females with the youngest being a three-year-old baby while the oldest is 85.

Three patients succumbed pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,716.

“Today, 154 patients have recovered from the disease, 144 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 10 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 81,255” announced Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

696 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,116 on home-based care.

32 others are receiving critical care in the intensive care unit , 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen while one patient is on observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

“No patient is in the High Dependency Unit,” said Kagwe in a statement.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 49, Mombasa 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 4, Kwale 3, Nakuru 3, Bungoma 2, Kisii 2, Kisumu 2, Turkana 2, Machakos 2, Kirinyaga 1, Laikipia 1,Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1 and Siaya 1.

Nairobi cases have been reported in Kibra (15), Embakasi West (4), Kamukunji, Roysambu, Starehe and Westlands (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Kasarani, Lang’ata, Makadara and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South and Mathare (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 14 cases are from Kisauni (6), Nyali (4), Mvita (2), Changamwe and Jomvu (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu, the 8 cases are from Turbo (5), Ainabkoi (2) and Kesses (1).