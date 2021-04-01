984 more test positive for Covid-19 as 14 succumb

984 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,318 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 18.5%.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the cases 928 are Kenyans while 56 are foreigners with 521 being males and 463 are females.

The youngest is a six- month-old-infant while the oldest is 97. Total confirmed positive cases are now 135,042 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,494,777.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 483, Kiambu 73, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 46, Nyeri 36, Nakuru 35, Kericho 32, Kitui 28, Mombasa 23, Kisumu 21, Meru 20, Kajiado 20, Makueni 16, Nandi 12, Kilifi 10, Samburu 9, Siaya 9, Migori 9, Bomet 6, Kakamega 6, Homa Bay 6, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Busia 3, Marsabit 3, Murang’a 3, Nyandarua 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mandera 1 and Vihiga 1.

388 patients have recovered from the disease, 314 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 74 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 93,067.

Sadly, 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours 2 of them having occurred in the last 24 hours with 12 being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,167.

A total of 1,557 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,879 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 161 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 104 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

Another 252 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 240 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccination, the CS noted that 196, 435 persons have been vaccinated. Amongst these, 111,458 are male and 84,977 are female.

In terms of county distribution; Nairobi 63,034, Uasin Gishu 13,884, Nakuru 11,994, Kisumu 8,656, Kajiado 6,842, Kiambu 6,497, Mombasa 6,397, Murang’a 5,471, Nyeri 5,273, Transnzoia 4,392, Laikipia 4,062, Kericho 3,787, Bungoma 3,592, Homabay 3,588, Kisii 3,294, Nyandarua 3,000, Kitui 2,732, Siaya 2,584, Narok 2,420, Elgeyo Markwet 2,378, Vihiga 2,348, Kirinyaga 2,311, Embu 2,008, Kakamega 2,002, Baringo 1,943, Nandi 1,861, Bomet 1,823, Busia 1,801, Meru 1,552, Tharaka Nithi 1,500, Wajir 1,271, Migori 1,240, Kilifi 1,085, West Pokot 1,020, Samburu 969, Garissa 845, Nyamira 732, Taita Taveta 714, Makueni 647, Kwale 576, Isiolo 559, Turkana 502, Tana River 419, Mandera 395, Marsabit 203 and Lamu 149.