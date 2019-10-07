Kenya to host workshop to mainstream maritime sector

Kenya is set to host a high level regional workshop which is jointly organized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the United National Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) from 8th to 9th October to focus on mainstreaming maritime sector into the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework process.

The workshop under the theme” United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (Cooperation Framework): A process to mainstream the Maritime sector’’ will be opened by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport Mr. James Macharia at the Panafric Hotel on Tuesday.

The State Department for Shipping and Maritime, under the Ministry of Transport is hosting the meeting which brings together senior experts in Maritime administration from sixteen Eastern and southern Africa countries to focus on mainstreaming the maritime sector in the cooperation framework process in line with the relevant IMO resolution on the “linkages between the technical assistance work of IMO and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Mrs. Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary in the State department for Shipping and Maritime, says the workshop is of great importance in the economic development of countries in the region against the backdrop of current global discussions on the Blue Economy and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“It is critical in mainstreaming maritime into the discussions, drafting and preparations of economic development policies and plans”, she notes

According to the PS, IMO assembly resolution A.1126 (30), “recognizes the important role that a safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable maritime transport plays in the sustainable development of all states and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”.

It is also aligned with UNECA’s 0bjective to strengthen sustainable transport development within the framework of the Blue Economy in Africa”.

Furthermore, added the PS, the resolution “requests the Technical Cooperation committee of IMO to give priority to activities that contribute to the attainment of the SDGs, taking into account the special needs of the least developed countries and Small Island Developing States and the particular maritime transport needs of Africa and ensure that these needs are reflected in the Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP) cycles”.

Appreciating IMO recognition of Kenya as a lead Maritime nation by honoring it to host the meeting, the PS said workshop will strengthen the contacts among the different stakeholders in the region and to highlight the value of the contribution of the maritime industry, including inland waterways and domestic voyages, in addressing the SDGs.

Tell Us What You Think