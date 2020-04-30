Govt to distribute 90,000 masks in Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties

90,000 masks have been issued by the government for immediate distribution to the three most affected counties in the coast region.

15,000 of the masks will go to Kilifi and a similar number to Kwale while Mombasa will get 20,000 and a similar number for Kenya Ferry Services while Kenya Ports Authority operations will receive 10,000 masks.

Addressing the media Thursday during the issuance of the masks, the Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the masks couldn’t have come at a better time when the area is grappling with increasing cases in the region.

The regional head said the masks will further prevent the spread of the disease calling on the people to follow health directives by the government including, washing hands and maintaining social distance by avoiding crowded places.

Elungata said the fact that one tests positive it is not a death sentence but under care, they will recover from the disease as the many numbers reported by the national covid committee in daily briefings at the national level.

The regional commissioner said the infections at the Old town area of Mombasa were identified after contact tracing of the victim who tested positive died where the government has isolated the contacts at various recovery centres.

Kenya Ports Authority operations Captain William Ruto thanked the government for their gesture saying it will highly ensure smooth flow of the essential services at the port of entry for cargo ships.

He said the port has more than 7000 port workers but the number has since been reduced slightly by around 10 per cent due to the corona pandemic.

Captain Ruto added that the employees are working in three shifts and others from home around the clock to maintain social distance and ensure services at the port continue unhampered.

He said with over 1000 people tested only 14 confirmed positive at the port.

The Captain assured that measures to mitigate the spread of corona have been put in place following the guidelines by the WHO and Maritime declaration of health for cargo ships before the voyage and another check after arrival at the Mombasa port.

He observed that all crew aboard any ship are not allowed out of the ship to avoid spread in case of infection.