A 17 year old form four student died early today after he was hit by a vehicle on his way to school.The accident occurred along Thogoto Mutarakwa road. The driver of the vehicle is said to have fled the scene of the accident soon after he hit the boy.Investigations and search of the driver have since commenced. Limuru Sub County traffic Base commander George Onsongo has urged drivers plying the route have been urged to exercise caution on the road.

