A family in Bumwaya village Butula constituency, Busia county is seeking justice for their kin, 27-year-old Synider Awour who went missing only to be found sexually assaulted, murdered and body dumped in River Sio. Elsewhere, another family in Museno village Ikolomani ,kakamega county is also crying for justice after their daughter who is expected to join Form One few days from now was alleged raped and impregnated by a police officer.

