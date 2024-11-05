A boma for nature, a boma for culture: Marakwet unveils traditional homestead

The Marakwet community has joined the ranks of Kenyan tribes represented at the Bomas of Kenya, Bomas of Kenya, unveiling a traditional homestead that highlights the integral link between nature conservation and the Marakwet culture.

“Conservation of nature is intricately connected to the diverse cultural practices of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, whose livelihoods rely on natural resources,” noted Dr. Yussuf Wato, Manager of Biodiversity, Research, and Innovation at WWF-Kenya.

“For example, the Sengwer, part of the larger Marakwet community, live in the natural forests of the Rift Valley. Their distinct culture has preserved the pristine state of these forests, supporting ecosystem health and providing vital services for humanity. WWF-Kenya supports the Marakwet Cultural Festival 2024 to celebrate this heritage, amplify their voices on conservation, and influence policies aligned with the Voices for Diversity project.”

Marakwet is now the 24th tribe to have a traditional homestead at Bomas of Kenya, joining communities such as the Mijikenda, Taita, Kuria, and Samburu.

“Our culture is rich, encompassing our history, traditions, cuisine, and way of life,” said John Kisang, chairman of the Marakwet Cultural Festival.

“We’re thrilled to share our heritage with the world, showing how we’ve harmoniously coexisted with wildlife for generations.”

Kikie Kendagor, a member of the festival planning committee, emphasized the Marakwet’s deep-rooted connection to nature: “Our clans are named after wildlife, and our children are named after seasons. This bond with nature is an essential part of our identity.”

The Marakwet region is a biodiversity hotspot situated between the Cherangany Hills Forest, the Kerio Valley Escarpment, and riverine ecosystems.

The Cherangany Hills are one of Kenya’s five major water towers, hosting critical headwaters for the Nzoia, Turkwel, and Kerio rivers and serving as an Important Bird Area (IBA).

The Marakwet homestead at Bomas will be a lasting tribute to this cultural heritage and the resilience of the Marakwet people.

The Marakwet’s cultural heritage has been passed down through customary laws, storytelling, proverbs, taboos, rites of passage, and naming traditions.

However, Kikie pointed out that environmental changes are eroding these traditions. Climate change has reduced the population of native birds whose feathers were once central to initiation ceremonies, and some indigenous plant species are disappearing.

“Climate change has caused many bird species to leave, and these losses affect our traditional system,” Kikie explained.

Through this cultural festival and the traditional homestead at Bomas, the Marakwet people hope to preserve and share their heritage, while advocating for sustainable environmental practices that protect their unique way of life.