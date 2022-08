It was all celebrations at Muti Wa Maai village in Gatundu North, Kiambu County after a man and his wife clocked 102 and 108 years respectively. The duo say the secret to their long life is embracing a healthy lifestyle, respect for each other , keeping away from alcohol and positive attitude towards life despite the challenges that they have had to surmount.

