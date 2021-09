The government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs and commenced a security operation to flush out all illegal occupants. The government has ordered leaders, politicians and public officers and others who have illegally moved their livestock into the conflict zone to remove the same from the there within 48 hours. The move by the government comes just hours after one person was shot dead by armed bandits at Mikinduri village in Ol Moran.