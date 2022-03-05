A family in Juja perishes in house fire

A family is in mourning following the loss of three relatives in a house fire.

The Friday night incident that claimed a mother and her two children aged between 9 and 7 years has left Ndaraca village in Juja, Kiambu County in shock.

The victims; Caroline Wamaitha, her nine-year-old son Alvin Kio and her daughter, 6 were in the house when the fire started at around 1 am.

According to neighbours who struggled to rescue the three, the cause of the fire was not established but there were rumours it could have been caused by a burning candle.

Led by Francis Munga, the residents said the three were asleep when the incident happened.

Efforts by the deceased husband who was not in the house at the time to save his family saw him sustain serious burns. He is receiving treatment at Kiambu Level Five Hospital.

The residents are calling on the government to address a month-long power outage in the area which they say has forced them to use risky alternatives to light their homes.

On his part, John Mbagu, a close member of the affected family appealed for financial assistance as funeral arrangements got underway.

He further called on authorities to expedite investigations.