A fan spits on Harambee Stars defender in Belgium

The national team Harambeee Stars defender Joseph Okumu was the victim of racial abuse on Tuesday night when a white woman was captured on camera spitting at him during Belgian Pro League.

Okumu, who started the match on the bench for his side KAA Gent was introduced in the 67th minute of the game to help the Buffalos record a comfortable 2-1 second leg victory against KV Mechelen.

🎥🇰🇪WATCH| Disgusting night in Belgium as a fan spits on Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu during Gent's 2-1 win over Mechelen on Tuesday night. Okumu who started the match on the bench was introduced in the 67th minute of the game.#SayNotoRcism#Pepeta #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/YmxC7NX8Dz — Pepeta (@pepeta_ke) May 11, 2022

The Kenyan International was on target on Saturday after powering home with a header in the 82nd minute as KAA Gent defeated KV Mechelen 1-0 during the first leg of Belgian Pro League fixture at Ghelamco Arena.

The 24-year-old lanky defender who joined Gent from Swedish side IF Elfsborg has been an integral part of both his club and national team having guided Kenya to the qualification of Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) finals held Egypt in 2019 after 15 years of waiting.

Former Kenyan international and Captain Musa Otieno scouted Okumu five years ago when he was playing for Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League and recommended him to Free State Stars in South Africa before he could even play for the national team.

“I regularly talk with him and I am excited he has done well. He is a disciplined and hardworking lad which are required attributes to succeed in professional football. I am certain he will compete at the top-level.” noted Otieno.

After leaving Free State Stars, he moved to Real Monarchs in the United States – where he stayed between 2018 and 2019 for them – before a deal with Sweden’s Elfsborg, which was his first European team.

Last year,Okumu was one of the most sought after players in Scotland with both champions Rangers FC and their archrivals Celtic FC in pursuit of the services of Kakamega high school alumnus.

The Glasgow pair were ready to trump offers for the £3.4m-rated Sweden’s top-flight club Elfsborg player from another three clubs, according to reports by the Sweden publication Sport Bladet.

Should the deal went through, Okumu would have become the second Kenyan after Victor Wanyama to have featured in the Scottish League and the fourth to have played in the UEFA Champions League.

Other Kenyan players who have featured at the European inter-club competition are Denis Oliech and McDonald Mariga who broke the ice in 2010, with Inter Milan.