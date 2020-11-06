“Music is food for the soul, and a snack for the heart” – Elsa.

Just on Tuesday this week, Elsa, via her twitter page, announced that she had curated an Apple Music playlist courtesy of Apple. “..Warning you to listen only if you enjoy incredible taste.” She said. She was referring to having a playlist of her favourite music shared on the Apple Music platform.

Apple recently released a new project called the ‘Holiday Sounds’. It is a campaign whereby celebrities share their favourite music, specifically their favourite holiday tracks. African celebrities such as Mayorkun, Cuppy and Joeboy have so far shared theirs. Elsa’s playlist is a mix of 30 songs of all genres including tracks by Davido, Shekhinah, Drake and Chronixx.

If you have Apple Music subscribed, you can listen to it free. Find it here.

