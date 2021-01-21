Amanda Gorman’s poetry performance calls for unity and collaboration.

Amanda Gorman almost stole the show at yesterday’s USA inauguration ceremony. Clad in an exciting but warm yellow trench coat, she took to the stage to recite her ‘The Hill We Climb’ poem. A poem about unity, collaboration and togetherness. “When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” her five-minute poem began.

But who is Amanda Gorman? Amanda Gorman is an American poet and activist from Los Angeles, California. Her work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate, and the youngest person to perform at a presidential inauguration.

Just two weeks ago, Amanda was struggling to finish her new work of ‘The Hill We Climb’ and yesterday she performed it in front of some of the highest dignitaries in the world and a large global audience. In the poem, Amanda describes herself as a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother [who] can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one. A valid dream indeed.

‘The Hill We Climb’ is a beautifully-paced, well-placed poem that was just right for the occasion. “And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The poem touched many hearts yesterday, going on to inspire hope during an almost despondent period in America and in the world.

Tell Us What You Think