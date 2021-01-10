The artist discovery program is by Apple Music.

Music and video streaming service Apple Music runs a bi-monthly artist program and companion playlist called Africa Rising, which identifies, showcases and elevates rising African talent. Every two months, Africa Rising will feature an artist selected by Apple Music’s editorial team on the continent who will be promoted to music fans in Africa and globally. The Africa Rising initiative also includes an accompanying playlist featuring songs in different genres from some of the continent’s new and emerging artists.

Nigerian-born, Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Omah Lay was the debut artist for the program. The current playlist includes music by Tems, Manu Worldstar, Oluwa Kuwait, Nissi, Rowlene, Joeboy and Azana. Ghanainan singer, songwriter and producer Amaraae is the latest featured artist.

African music is a cultural melting pot of rich, diverse sounds and diasporic blends. From Dakar to Mombasa, Lagos to Cape Town, the Africa Rising playlist showcases the new sounds bubbling up from across the continent.

