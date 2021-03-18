For Moët & Chandon, success is a matter of style.

Luxury Champagne House, Moët & Chandon hosted a champagne tasting and food pairing at Villa Rosa Kempinski. The event brought together champagne connoisseurs, key style, and fashion influencers who met to indulge in the Moet & Chandon world.

The champagne and food pairing event highlighted the distinct flavours and subtleties of the vibrant, generous and alluring Moët Impérial, the enticing, radiant, spontaneous Moët Rosé Impérial, the exotic, rich, lively Moët Nectar Impérial and the flamboyant, gourmand, voluptuous Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé.

Maison Sales Public Relations Director, Charles de Ponteves hosted the exclusive webinar masterclass and took the guests through the art of pairing Moet & Chandon with different types of food. Speaking at the event, Charles de Ponteves noted that “ sharing the passion and magic of the world’s iconic champagne Moet & Chandon gives us immense joy. In keeping with Moet & Chandon’s rich heritage of success and glamour since 1743 we are delighted to toast to yet another Moet Moment with our esteemed guests in Kenya”.

