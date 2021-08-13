A look back at the historic judgment of the 2017 Presidential election

The nullification of the 2017 Presidential election sent shock waves across the Africa continent. For the first time in Africa, a Supreme court declared the re-election of an incumbent President as null and void subjecting Kenyans to a repeat presidential poll. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was hugely indicted by ruling, vindicating claims by the Opposition that the conduct of the 2017 Presidential poll had fallen below the constitutional threshold. Ben Chumba revisits the historic judgment and the ensuing strings of election petitions which arose from the 2017 poll.