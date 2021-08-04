A mellow African playlist to get you through the week

Featuring Wanavokali, Max Okello and Xenia Manasseh.

Sometimes all you need to get through the week is a fantastic mellow playlist. We’ve collected about 13 songs by African artists both obscure and popular to serenade you into a stress-free rest of the week. Who knows, you might even find a new artist on this playlist to obsess over.

Collo G featuring Wanavokali – Unioshe

Shekhinah – Fixate featuring Bey T

Xenia Manasseh – See me

Mafikizolo – Best Thing featuring Kly and Gemini Major

Max Okello – Nakufa featuring Bensoul and Amlyoto

Maud Elka – Songi, Songi feat Hiro

Sanaipei Tande – Amina

Lioness – One Time featuring Willy Monfret

Nikita Kering – Ex

Tems – Damages

Nviiri the storyteller – Niko Sawa featuring Bien

Anita Jaxson – High on your love

Gemme Griffiths – Ndinewe featuring Linex and Barakah the prince