A mellow African playlist to get you through the week

Sometimes all you need to get through the week is a fantastic mellow playlist. We’ve collected about 13 songs by African artists both obscure and popular to serenade you into a stress-free rest of the week. Who knows, you might even find a new artist on this playlist to obsess over.
Collo G featuring Wanavokali – Unioshe
Shekhinah – Fixate featuring Bey T
Xenia Manasseh – See me
Mafikizolo – Best Thing featuring Kly and Gemini Major
Max Okello – Nakufa featuring Bensoul and Amlyoto
Maud Elka – Songi, Songi feat Hiro
Sanaipei Tande – Amina
Lioness – One Time featuring Willy Monfret
Nikita Kering – Ex
Tems – Damages
Nviiri the storyteller – Niko Sawa featuring Bien
Anita Jaxson – High on your love
Gemme Griffiths – Ndinewe featuring Linex and Barakah the prince