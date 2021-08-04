A mellow African playlist to get you through the week

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Featuring Wanavokali, Max Okello and Xenia Manasseh.

Sometimes all you need to get through the week is a fantastic mellow playlist. We’ve collected about 13 songs by African artists both obscure and popular to serenade you into a stress-free rest of the week. Who knows, you might even find a new artist on this playlist to obsess over.

Collo G featuring Wanavokali – Unioshe

Shekhinah – Fixate featuring Bey T

Xenia Manasseh – See me

Mafikizolo – Best Thing featuring Kly and Gemini Major

Max Okello – Nakufa featuring Bensoul and Amlyoto

Maud Elka – Songi, Songi feat Hiro

Sanaipei Tande – Amina

Lioness – One Time featuring Willy Monfret

Nikita Kering – Ex

Tems – Damages

Nviiri the storyteller – Niko Sawa featuring Bien

Anita Jaxson – High on your love

Gemme Griffiths – Ndinewe featuring Linex and Barakah the prince

  

Latest posts

Check out the newly released “Venom 2” trailer

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Mohammad Adil breaks Guinness World record

Christine Olubayi

How to celebrate World Breastfeeding week 2021

Christine Olubayi

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More