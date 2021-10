God works in mysterious ways! This statement sits well with Kirinyaga County residents who believe the Almighty favoured them by giving them a natural bridge. A bridge they believe is the handiwork of God himself. And as Ruth Wamboi reports, the bridge was used as a hideout by Mau Mau fighters. Today it is increasingly being used as a shrine. We give you more insights into a County that hosted the 2021 Mashujaa day celebrations.

