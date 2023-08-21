By Mark Kivuva.

Under the enchanting embrace of the evening sky at Alfresco Pool Bar & Grill, Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill, laughter mingles with clinking glasses, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience that unites taste and artistry. Content creators and enthusiasts of fine flavours gathered to embark on a journey through mixology and culinary craftsmanship.

Crafted Cocktails Steal the Spotlight

At the heart of this enchanting experience was Innocent, the mixologist, guiding guests through a journey of liquid innovation. The Tom Collins cocktail, a timeless classic, was transformed into a symphony of flavours. Innocent’s skilled hands orchestrated a dance of gin, syrup, and a delicate fizz of soda water that sent taste buds on a delightful journey. The masterpiece was garnished with a twist of lime.

But the spectacle didn’t end there. Innocent’s prowess extended to the Mojito. Mint leaves muddled with precision, a splash of lime juice, and a drizzle of syrup, all elegantly woven together with white rum and topped off with soda water. Garnished with fresh mint leaves, the Mojito became a portal to a tropical haven, a momentary escape into pure refreshment.

Culinary Creations Unveiled

The culinary genius of Chef Ambrose Gituku complemented the liquid artistry perfectly. The star of the show was undoubtedly the bao buns – an ingenious fusion of cultures and flavours.

Picture this: Grilled, marinated chicken embraced by the baobun’s soft folds. The medley of flavours from vibrant salsa, crisp microgreens, and nutty sesame seeds orchestrates a delightful taste symphony. It’s a dance of textures and tastes, a testament to culinary artistry. Each bite is a testament to culinary finesse.

A Touch of Elegance

The aroma of sizzling fries, kissed by Spanish paprika, salt, and pepper, weaved through the air. Each bite was a satisfying harmony of crunch, accompanied by the tangy embrace of salsa dressing. The microgreens added visual finesse and earthy freshness, elevating the dish to an unforgettable experience.

A Gathering of Creativity and Connection

Beyond the flavours, what truly set this event apart was the eclectic gathering of content creators. Each brought unique perspectives and creative energy to the table. Conversations flowed as freely as the cocktails, laughter mingled with ideas, and bonds formed amidst shared experiences.

The Cocktail Masterclass at Alfresco Pool Bar & Grill was not merely an event; it was a sensory journey, an exploration of taste, a celebration of craftsmanship, and an opportunity to connect with kindred spirits. As the night drew to a close, there was a collective sense of contentment, of having participated in something truly extraordinary. So, why merely read about it when you can experience it yourself? The enchantment and delight await. Experience the joy of 2-for-1 Crispy Chicken bao buns and cocktails from 5 to 7 pm. An evening of exquisite flavours and crafted cocktails, this is a journey you won’t want to miss.