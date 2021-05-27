A prayer breakfast like no other

This year’s 18th National Prayer Breakfast was like no other. From the change of the venue occasioned by the Covid-19 protocols to the fresh and revamped programme and the limited political undertones in the speeches, it was not the usual last Thursday of May event.

The parliamentary choir that Kenyans have previously made fun of because of poor synchronization did not perform.

This time round, the acclaimed actress, music lecturer and singer Hellen Mtawali entertained the guests with her flawless singing, breaking the monotony of the back-to-back prayer sessions.

Mtawali who is also a voice coach belted out songs around this year’s theme “a hopeful future”.

She led the guests in singing the two national anthems, the Kenyan and the East African Community one, but the stunning rendition of the uplifting worship song “How Great Thou Art” undoubtedly warmed hearts.

With her big, and crisp voice, she also performed a special dedication to the legislators, a prayer song urging them to pray for one another.

The ravaging effects of the pandemic came to the fore having not spared the parliamentarians and leaving their colleagues with fond memories of its victims.

One such member was Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, a long-serving co-chair of NPB committee who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in March this year as well as their former chairman Joseph ‘Joe’ Nyagah.

This somber moment, however, did not lack a glimmer of hope that came through former Attorney General Amos Wako’s narration of his near-death experience with Covid-19 and how he clung to his faith in God.

“From my experience, it hit me that death can come so unexpectedly and so easily … one can die any time. Fellow Kenyans, let us pray to God to teach us to number our days so that we may gain a heart of wisdom in our lifetime” the Busia senator reminisced.

Prayers

Invited dignitaries and the bicameral house members shared messages of hope in the wake of the pandemic a year later.

Coming against a backdrop of divisions over the contentious Building Bridges Initiative, the ceremony was however devoid of political tones. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto rallied the country with messages of unity, peace and hope.

The usual speeches were restricted with clear-cut roles of invited guests including new chief justice Martha Koome, being bible reading or specific prayers.

Lady Justice Koome, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo prayed for families, the World and Kenya respectively.

Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi prayed for sound leadership in all Arms of Government. Several MPs also said prayers.

Only the Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi and former Auditor General Edward Ouko made speeches.

Mwangangi hailed Kenyans for their resilience saying, “It is in times like this of a world pandemic, that we must appreciate the goodness and favors of God to us as we have largely been able to manage the adversity of the situation.”

Ouko opened up about his challenges as he executed his duties including temptations.

“As leaders, our struggles with sin are daily, are very real and this affects our relationships with those that we lead. A leader struggles with unprecedented changes and most often faces disappointment and unmet expectations from the public. For this, we must continually pray for our leaders, who must themselves also learn to be prayerful” he urged.

“Temptations of corruption are real, and we face challenging choices as leaders. We must constantly be aware of devilish tendencies and desist from falling for these” he added.

This year’s national prayer breakfast was held both virtually and physically with only a small group of about 100 attendees invited to be physically present at the event.

The event is traditionally hosted by the two Speakers of the bicameral Parliament – Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate).