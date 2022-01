A seemingly sleepy town of Oletepesi commonly referred to as Tinga in Kajiado County is gaining recognition as a unique tourist destination following a rare occurrence dubbed “the donkey baraza”. For years now, donkeys assemble at the town square every evening without fail, and depart in the wee hours of the morning to go graze. This unique occurrence has amused locals and visitors alike. Regina Manyara witnessed this and files the following report.

Related