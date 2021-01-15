A referendum is not a priority for Kenyans, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has once again maintained that a referendum is not a priority for Kenyans.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Bomet, the DP said the push for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is misplaced coming at a time when Kenya is reeling from negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said it was untimely to institute changes that will cost the taxpayer billions against a backdrop of a limping economy.

Ruto who commissioned a number of projects in the county, drummed up support for his hustler/wheelbarrow narrative emphasising that a nation can only have a prosperous future if it aligns its agenda with the needs of its citizens.

He said what Kenyans need now is how they can be empowered economically and their livelihoods improved.

Ruto said talk on the distribution of power will not solve Kenya’s problems claiming that the BBI was a distraction to the government’s development agenda.

While dismissing politics of ethnicity, the DP said the focus should be on creation of jobs for youths and availing resources for business start-ups.

“We want to tell our friends that we have no business with politics of ethnicity and tribalism. The people of Kenya are united, all of us as the hustler movement because we want to change the fortunes, the economic status we want to ensure every child has an opportunity in Kenya irrespective of what community, religion and area they come from. This is our nation and status” he said.

He added that the clamor for the change of the constitution is derailing the Government’s development plans.

He said since 2013, Jubilee had endeavoured to fulfill its promises to Kenyans until when the opposition joined the government.

“Our priority was to change the economic status of ordinary Kenyans. This we did by investing in our infrastructure and social services,” said Dr Ruto.

However, the Deputy President said the course changed after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He said this marked the start of the death of Jubilee Party “and the killing of its development programmes”.