A section of IDPs cry foul over delayed compensation

A lobby group championing the interests of the victims of 2007/8 post-election violence has given the government a three-week ultimatum to settle pending dues.

The IDPs have vowed not to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if the government will not fast-track their resettlement program.

They wondered why they had not been compensated despite a budgetary allocation passed by parliament whereas billions were being spent on BBI.

Officials of the National IDPs Network led by National Chairman Raphael Eyanai who converged in Trans Nzoia said the government only made a partial payment of Ksh 50,000 to each of the 83,891 members.

The group dismissed claims that the government had fully compensated all IDPs.

They want the national government to reconstitute the National consultative coordination committee (NCC) to spearhead completion of pending payments.

In the violence, 1,300 people were killed and more than 600,000 displaced.