A section of Mandera elders retreats to pick Gubernatorial nominee

A section of elders who hail from the Asare sub-clan of the larger Gureh community is converging in banisa over the next three days to pick a candidate for the Mandera gubernatorial contest scheduled for 2022 general elections.

The 400 delegates drawn from elders, professionals, business people, youth and the womenfolk are expected to pick a candidate from among the four individuals who have registered interest to be the family’s choice in the coming elections.

The candidates include; the speaker of Mandera County Assembly Mohamed Adan Khalif, Adan Haji Issack, a businessman and Ali Kiti, a banker.

The Education CAS has also thrown his hat in the ring despite not having reactivated his 2017 local networks with some analysts saying that he has detached himself from the area ever since he became the CAS for Education and that the ground has significantly shifted to his disadvantage.

Asare is one of the four main Gureh sub-clans of ALI, ADOLA, ASARE & FURKESHA.

Ali and Adola together form TUFF section while Asare and Furkesha together form the Quranyowa section.

During the three-day retreat, the delegates are expected to endorse a candidate who will then move to the next family level of the Quranyowa comprising both Asare and Furkesha sub-family to seek endorsement.

One of the front runners for the seat Mohamed Adan Khalif, the Speaker of the Mandera County Assembly Mohamed Adan Khalif urged the community to be at peace and respect whatever outcome.

Once the Assare clan endorses one of their own, they will seek an alliance with other sub-tribes within Gurreh and other communities during the election period.

The chairman of Asare community Abdullahi Abdi exuded confidence that the community will front one unified candidate.