A section of MPs faults education ministry for shutting down schools

A section of MP’s has faulted the move by the education ministry to shut down schools considered unsafe owing to substandard structures.

The leaders are calling for the government to give the institutions a timeline to renovate the schools and meet the standards as opposed to shutting them.

The decision by the ministry was triggered by the loss of eight pupils from Precious Top Talent.

A decision that has so far seen the closure of at least 150 schools in several parts of the country.

However, the directive by the government has irked a section of MP’S led by MP Emmanuel Wangwe who say the decision is reactionary and not long term.

Wangwe says that the ministry of education should give the institutions time to renovate and upgrade the structures.

This even as Coast Regional Director of Education Hassan Duale ordered the closure of a total of 147 privately operated schools in the region that could not meet the required standards and their operating licenses were revoked.

Duale says the affected children will be transferred to the nearby schools where they will be accommodated until they do their exams.

The Director also issued a stern warning to the directors operating unregistered private schools saying his team will not hesitate to bring their operations to a halt.

Two proprietors were arrested Saturday morning for reopening schools that had earlier been closed.