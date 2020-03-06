A section of Mt Kenya leaders tear into BBI

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it is being forced down the throats of Kenyans.

They said the Initiative was not meant to address the issues of the people but to expand political seats and impose leaders on wananchi.

Speaking in Kandara constituency in Murang’a County on Friday in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders noted that Kenyans had no faith in BBI.

They were Alice Wahome (Kandara), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Purity Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

“There is no value addition to the people coming from BBI. That is why President Kenyatta and his deputy have left it to Raila Odinga who is using it to divide the country,” said Ms Wahome.

The Kandara MP regretted that the Opposition had turned BBI into an instrument of division, ethnicity and hate.

“At the Bomas of Kenya, we were told that Kenyans would be given the BBI report to read for themselves. Even before Kenyans got a chance to read it, he (Mr Odinga) led his troop all over preaching divisive message,” she explained.

Mr Kuria said he would not rally behind a BBI that is meant to impose leaders on Kenyans.??“I am for a BBI that seeks to unite and empower Kenyans,” he said.

While calling for a pro-people BBI, Mr Nyoro said Kenyans should not be forced to support it.

He said Kenya is a democratic country that should accommodate divergent views on issues.

“President Kenyatta told us that we would read the BBI report for ourselves and that no one will read it for us. Today, we are opposed to BBI because we have not read it,” said Mr Gachagua.??Once the second BBI report is made available to Kenyans, Ms Kihara said that would be when a meaningful conversation would begin.

Dr Ruto said even as the country deliberates on the BBI report, politicians should not use it to divide the country.

“The biggest problem in Kenya is not political position but the needs of the people. That should be our driving force,” he noted.

Dr Ruto spoke during the official opening of Kandara Technical and Vocational College in Kandara, Muranga County.