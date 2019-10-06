A section of Rift Valley leaders call for the sacking of CS Tobiko

A section of Rift Valley leaders has called for the sacking of Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko over his handling on Mau evictions.

Led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, the leaders accused Tobiko and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of inhuman treatment of Mau forest settlers.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has however dismissed calls to remove Tobiko from office warning leaders against injecting politics into matters of conservation.

The issue of eviction of Mau forest settlers has torn the ruling Jubilee Party right down the middle.

A section of Rift Valley leaders maintain their opposition into the evictions.

The government however appears unyielding in its resolve to rid the forest of illegal settlers.

With this determination, the rift valley leaders are protesting what they have termed as the abuse of basic human rights of those affected.

The group led by Elgey Markwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is accusing Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of mishandling the Mau evictions and therefore must be relieved of their duties.

But speaking in Kajiado County during the burial of veteran politician Daniel Ole Muyaa, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka defended Tobiko and Natembeya saying they are only executing a government directive on the mau.