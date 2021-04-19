A total of 702,170 people vaccinated against COVID-19 Countrywide

702,170 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the Country with the number expected to rise in the coming days.

Out of the number, 397,539 are aged 58 years and above, 141,146 are health care workers, 106,147 are teachers while 57,338 are security officers.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, men continue to exhibit a lot of enthusiasm compared to women in the Country.

393,261 men have received the vaccine while the number of women who have been vaccinated stands at 308,526.

Nairobi leads with the highest number of people to receive the vaccine with 223,992 followed by Nakuru with 42,145, Uasin Gishu with 35,543, Kiambu with 35,224 and Nyeri 25,345 to wrap up the top five Counties.

Marsabit with 427 has the least number of people followed by Lamu with 469 and Tana River with 675.

The breakdown among other Counties is as follows: Kakamega 18,001, Kajiado 17,791, Murangá 17,534, Kisumu 17,424, Meru 17,392, Mombasa 16,996, Nyandarua 14,260, Trans Nzoia 13,954, Laikipia 13,889, Bungoma 13,442, Machakos 12,777, Nandi 12,139, Embu 11,689, Kirinyaga 10,946, Kericho 10,886, Kitui 10,192, Homa Bay 9,679, Kisii 8,660, Vihiga 8,614, Busia 7,418, Nyamira 6,427, Baringo 6,363, Bomet 6,211, Siaya 5,996, Elgeyo Marakwet 5,399, Migori 5,259, Tharaka Nithi 5,185, Narok 4,873, Makueni 4,873, Kilifi 4,332, Samburu 2,923, West Pokot 2,857, Taita Taveta 2,650, Turkana 2,627, Kwale 2,409, Wajir 1,928, Garissa 1,776, Mandera 1,565 and Isiolo 1,392.