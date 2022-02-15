A weekend of cognac, music and fashion

Hennessy partnered with Thriftsocial for a fusion of music, art, and culture, bringing together different talented artists on stage.

The Thrift Social editions have celebrated the most diverse musical influences, ranging from Hip hop to Rap, Afro-pop, RnB, Pop, amongst others in the world. This past weekend’s edition featured Nigerian Singer Ayra Starr, Bien of Sauti Sol as the event’s headliners alongside an All-Star Kenyan DJ line-up, including Fully Focus and Dj Siq. With the theme being ‘Y2K,’ fashion lovers got a chance to showcase their creativity by showing up and showing out.

Speaking about the event, Alexandre Helaine Market Manager Moet Hennessy Eastern Africa said, “Hennessy has a very special relationship with music culture and has played a key role in developing and forming urban culture, providing a platform to new and established talents.” Hennessy vows to continue to develop urban culture, bridging different worlds and art forms, the past and the present, and bringing many talented people together.

“Music and art have always been part of Hennessy’s DNA, recognizing creative minds who blend rhythms that will never stop and never settle. We aim to link different types of art together to achieve a great experience.” Added Mr. Helaine.

Hennessy continues this affinity with art and music by supporting artists and through the power of collaboration.