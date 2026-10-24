AA Kenya honours road safety champions

AA Kenya has recognised individuals and organisations for their contributions to road safety at the Road Safety Excellence Awards 2026, with TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya PLC emerging as the top corporate performer.

The awards ceremony in Nairobi brought together stakeholders from government, the private sector, civil society and the transport industry to recognise efforts to reduce road crashes and promote responsible road use.

Speaking at the event, AA Kenya Group Managing Director Francis Theuri called for stronger collaboration between public and private sector players to improve road safety.

Theuri emphasised the need for sustained investment in public awareness, responsible road use and practical measures to reduce crashes and protect lives.

TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya PLC won the Best Corporate in Road Safety Award, ahead of British American Tobacco Kenya PLC and Finlay’s Tea Extracts Kenya.

KCA University Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Prof. Isaiah I. C. Wakindiki won the CEO of the Year in Road Safety Award. He was followed by Habel Amakobe of Pioneer Road Safety Consultants and Milad Atef of Egypro East Africa Limited.

Clive Mwangovya Gari was named Road Safety Champion of the Year, with Dr David Karuri and Naisula Lesuuda also recognised among the leading nominees.

In traffic enforcement, the awards recognised Machera Caleb of Nakuru East, Corporal Hecky Odiwuor Opollo of Makuyu and Elizabeth Vivi, the Central Region Traffic Enforcement Officer.

Britam General Insurance Company won the Insurance Company of the Year in Road Safety Award, followed by Directline Assurance Company Limited.

Africa Smart Mobility Solutions Kenya Limited, trading as SPIRO, topped the Sustainable Mobility and EV Champion Award, with Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC and KenGen also among the leading entries.

In media and advocacy, Sikika Road Safety won the Best Media in Road Safety Award, ahead of She Can Drive Kenya and John Tumaini Ministry. Kinatwa SACCO Society Limited led the PSV SACCO in Road Safety category, followed by Newsight Travellers SACCO.

The Kenya Red Cross Society won both the Logistics Institution in Road Safety and Community Engagement awards. Kenya Forest Service and Lilwa Delivery followed in the logistics category, while Roadcruza Tyres and Checkmate Afya Wellness Initiative were among the other leading entries in community engagement.

Braeburn Group topped the Educational Institution in Road Safety category, followed by KCA University and The Kisumu National Polytechnic. Fit Nation Kenya won the Motor Club of the Year Award, ahead of Veedubz Car Club and Gearhaus.

Juja Sub-County Bodaboda Association led the Boda Boda SACCO Award, followed by Kamenu Sublocation Bodaboda Association and City E-mobility Boda SACCO. Kenya Forest Service also won the Driver Safety and Wellness Award.

CFAO Mobility Kenya won the Automotive Workshop and Garage Award, while Bamburi Cement Limited took the Road Safety Innovation Award, ahead of Urdrive Auto Tech and British American Tobacco Kenya PLC.

The ceremony was attended by Kenya Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemoi, while Italy’s Ambassador to Kenya, Vincenzo Del Monaco, served as the chief guest.

Representatives from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya Red Cross Society, TotalEnergies and other organisations also attended the event.