AA Kenya rides on innovative solutions to contain disruptions

Automobile Association of Kenya has attributed the growth of its century old mobility business to digital transformation which has enabled it navigate economic shocks.

AA Kenya Chief Executive Officer Francis Theuri has said the firm has adopted opted to adopt innovative solutions which have enabled it withstand uncertain operating environment, characterized by several disruptive events, such Covid-19 pandemic.

“AA Kenya with its diverse and dynamic team, embarked on the digitization of services, beginning with the transition of the mileage rates to a digital platform. This move was perfectly aligned with the growing demand for online services as people found themselves confined to their homes,” said Theuri.

In its digital transformation strategy, Theuri said AA Kenya also started offering online-based driving school classes, and launched the AA driving test App, a tool for students to assess their exam readiness.

“This tool has become a master copy for many other players, and it separates us from other players. This innovative solution boosted our revenue and provided students with a valuable resource,” he added.

Among other digital solutions in its foray include fee-based AA Flight Delay Assistance (FDA) app which provides air travelers with access to airport lounges during flight delays of more than an hour.

AA Kenya was founded in 1919 by Lionel Galton Fenzi, an ex-military officer who would import automobiles with the capacity to traverse through the tough Kenyan terrain.

The firm which currently has more than 50 outlets spread across the country has diversified from importation of automobiles, to the provision of services among them, driver training, motor vehicle valuation and inspection, car insurance brokerage, road rescue, tracking and fleet management.

Theuri was speaking during the African Council of Tourism Automobile Clubs (ACTA) Road Rescue Training for 2023 in Nairobi.