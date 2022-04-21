A$ap Rocky detained by police over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The rapper was arrested on a charge of “assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)” in connection with a shooting in Hollywood on November 6th, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. He was released later Wednesday on a $550,000 bond, jail records show.

According to the LAPD, on the night of November 6, two acquaintances were arguing in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot,” police said. “The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky.”

The case, according to the LAPD, will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. According to multiple reports, the rapper, who is the boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was returning to California from Barbados, where he was on vacation.