AAR Heath Care on track to achieve tree planting target

The AAR Health Care Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to ecological sustainability and community wellness through its Trees for Health Initiative.

General Manager of AAR Healthcare Kenya, Elizabeth Wasunna has said they implement the T4H initiative through its Employee Voluntary Program (EVP) and community engagement they also collaborate with primary and secondary schools as well as other institutions nationwide, fostering a spirit of collective responsibility.

“Our commitment to environmental preservation is not just a corporate mandate; it’s a shared responsibility towards the wellbeing of our communities. Our environmental initiatives are rooted in nurturing awareness, education, and active participation in tree planting. Our goal is to play a pivotal role in preserving our environment for future generations,’’ she said.

According to AAR Healthcare, they aim to mirror the government environmental effort in combating deforestation by creating a greener and healthier environment for the community while also contributing to the fight against climate change.

“The urgency of national tree-planting efforts in Kenya is clear as the current forest cover is at 8.8%, falling below the recommended global target of 10%. Tree planting initiatives like Trees for Health will help us secure our planetary and individual health and play a role in the fight against climate change,” Europa Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer, Anantharaman Nagarajan said.

“By collectively participating in these initiatives, we can pave the way for a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future for Kenya.”

The healthcare provider has planted 5,000 trees out of the projected 37,000 in 2023 in Ngong Forest as a way of combating environmental degradation.