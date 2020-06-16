AAR rolls out home delivery for medication

Medical Insurer AAR Insurance Kenya has partnered with e-health service providers MyDawa and CheckUps to deliver medication to clients at home as they stay safe from Covid-19.

The free home delivery service dubbed ‘Health at your Doorstep’ will limit trips by AAR customers to hospitals and pharmacy outlets for medication, especially patients with chronic illnesses, who require regular supply of medication.

AAR clients will not have to spend too much time in hospital or shopping around for medication as they can simply order via their phone and the medication delivered to their doorstep. The company has over 200,000 customers spread across the country.

One simply sends photos of original prescription and claim form to CheckUps via WhatsApp number 0703665191 or log in to MyDawa website or app, upload the original prescription and then follow the prompts.

AAR Insurance Kenya Managing Director, Nixon Shigoli, says the medical insurer understands that its customers need to adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines which include staying indoors and working from home.

“We want to make it easier for all our clients to comply with the health guidelines especially those with chronic conditions who are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. We are encouraging our customers to use these apps to get their medication and limit trips to the hospital and chemist shops,” said Mr. Shigoli.

Health experts caution that persons with underlying conditions like diabetes, cancer, hypertension, HIV/Aids and other co-morbid illnesses are at a higher risk of being infected with Covid-19.

Mr. Shigoli added that AAR Insurance Kenya is keen on the health and well-being of its customers and employees and has put in place measures to help them stay safe during this time of Covid-19.

The partnership with MyDawa and CheckUps is also part of AAR Insurance Kenya’s ongoing digital transformation strategy anchored on delivering value to customers.

“This partnership marks an important step in our digital transformation journey to empower our clients to make critical decisions regarding their health. Our goal with this strategy is to create an enabling environment for our clients to enjoy end-to-end services through their mobile phones and other devices,” explained Mr. Shigoli.

He also said AAR was revamping its digital capabilities to enhance innovation, efficiency and transparency across its business processes.

Launched in 2017, MyDawa is an innovative e-health platform owned by ION Kenya that enables patients purchase a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter drugs online.

CheckUps, an online medical teleconsultation service offered by Nairobi-based CheckUps Medical Center, also offers home delivery for prescription medicine.

e-Health has been identified as a way of improving healthcare delivery in Kenya by harnessing ICT. The World Health Organization defines e-Health as ‘the combined use of electronic communication and information technology in the health sector.’