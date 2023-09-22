AAR launches first clinic in Mt. Kenya region at Meru town

National and the Meru County governments have been urged to conduct a major research on why cancer has become a menace in Meru County.

Speaking during the launch of the 1st AAR Healthcare clinic in Mt. Kenya Region at Meru town, Municipality MCA Caleb Mutethia said the clinic will not only assist Meru residents on healthcare but will also offer job opportunities to the youths in the county.

He appealed to both National and the Meru county governments to conduct a research on the cause of the cancer menace in Meru county.

AAR’s General Manager Elizabeth Wasunna said the state-of-the-art facility located at the heart of Meru town reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services to the residents of Meru County and beyond.

She said the Meru Outpatient Centre is part of the organization’s expanding network, bringing the total number of outpatient centres in the country to 26, with an aim of expanding to 40 centres before its 40th anniversary in 2024.

Plans are also underway to increase specialist services from 20 to 25.

She said for over the past four decades, AAR Healthcare has remained steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare, championing environmental conservation, and serving the communities.

It is with great pride that we know we have aligned our approach towards health provision and we are glad that we share with Meru County, our vision for healthcare excellence,” said Wasunna.

On his side, Meru County Health Executive Committee Member, Dr. George Gikunda Mung’ania, said the County government is deeply committed to fostering strategic partnerships with organizations such as AAR Healthcare, exemplifying shared dedication to enhancing the healthcare landscape for their constituents.

He said united by a shared vision, as a county government they are poised to embark on a transformative journey of delivering accessible healthcare services and securing a healthier and prosperous future for Meru County residents.

Dr. Gikunda appreciated president Ruto for supporting the Meru county government as he promised to give the county government Ksh.500 million to upgrade Nyambene level 4 hospital to a level 5 status and also upgrade Meru level 5 teaching and referral hospital to a level 6.