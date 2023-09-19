Ababu awards Shujaa,commits to support their Olympics preps

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has awarded the national rugby sevens team Ksh.3M following their qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kenya qualified for the games after trouncing South Africa 17-12 in the final played over the weekend in Harare, Zimbabwe .

The squad led by head coach Kevin Wambua jetted back Tuesday and was hosted to a breakfast by the sports Cabinet Secretary in Nairobi with the CS using the function to reiterate the government’s commitment to boosting the team’s preparations ahead of the Olympics.

During the qualification championship in Zimbabwe Shujaa won all their matches beating Namibia 51-0, Burkina Faso 26-0, Zimbabwe 35-10, and south Africa 17-12.

Namwamba stated that the government will Invest in a high performance training facilities, so as to enable the team compete with the best in the globe.

Shujaa is the second team sport from Kenya to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024, with Kenya queens Malkia Strikers being the first to secure the ticket.