Ababu Namwamba nominated as Sports CS

Former Budalangi Member of Parliament Ababu Namwamba has been nominated the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts in the new President William Ruto’s government announced on Tuesday at State House.

Should his name be approved by the parliament, he will replace Dr Amina Mohamed who has been at the helm of the ministry since 2019 when she replaced her predecessor Rashid Echesa who was sacked in a mini cabinet reshuffle.

The ex Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) returns to the docket he is familiar with having been appointed in the same capacity in 2012 during the Grand Coalition government where he served until 2013.

His key priority would be to help Kenya’s indefinite ban at the world football body,FIFA lifted following claims of government interference in the country’s football activities by the Zurich based organisation.

Harambee Stars stand banned by FIFA from international football since 25 Feb 2022. They are missing out on Afcon 2023 qualifiers among other competitions. FIFA should be robustly engaged to resolve the impasse even as this ban period is smartly used to reinvigorate local football pic.twitter.com/ufe1OSyLrF — Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH🇰🇪 (@AbabuNamwamba) September 26, 2022

The good spoken lawyer is well remembered for spearheading the enactment of the 2013 Sports Act which has come up with various institutions namely Sports Kenya, National Sports Fund and Kenya Academy of Sports among others.

