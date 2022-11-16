Ababu urges federations to ‘play by the rule ‘ as he meets sports administrators

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has challenged sports administrators or the Sports associations and Federation heads to serve with integrity.

Ababu was meeting dozens of federation officials at Moi Kasarani Stadium and used the chance to implore upon them to do more to harness massive sporting talents at the grass-root.

He also rallied them to exercise openness in execution of their roles.

“We must address challenges of sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation of players, doping and corruption which have largely plagued the sector. If the Sports sector remains vulnerable to selfish interests, our hope of advancing prosperity through sport remains elusive’

Ababu also called for concerted efforts to fight doping with the recent surge in numbers of cheats posing a headache to Kenyan sports admins.

“I expect all federations to engage ADAK vigorously on anti-doping. We must end this menace by coming out strongly against it.”

The CS promised that his Ministry will work with all stakeholders to avail resources and support the fight against doping.

The cabinet secretary stated the role sports plays in the society mentioning its capabilities to act as a ‘glue’ to communities.

“This is a platform for me to outline the Government’s vision for the sports industry. Sport is and shall always be a social and economic phenomenon which plays a key role in creating a cohesive society,” said the CS.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else can. Sport can awaken hope where there was previously only despair,” he said.

The CS also indicated a review process for the 2012 Sports Act.

“If Federations and Sportspersons want policy and financial support from Government, they must accept to be transparent and to be held accountable. Let us eliminate doping, which poses a threat to the health of our sportspersons and the Kenya’s prestige and image.”