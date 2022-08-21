 Abdulkadir Tarmal wins MMC Lota Clubman 4 Rally in Vipingo

Abdulkadir Tarmal, 28, displayed sublime skills to register his maiden Coast Rally Championship win at the Mombasa Cement Limited,MCL, course in Vipingo.

Having already won the Open Class during the Mombasa Motor Club, MMC, round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship earlier in May,, Tarmal was looking to replicate the feat in a rally set up and he did it in bravado cruising his Subaru Impreza N10 to the finish with zest and vigor.

“It was such an amazing experience winning this event; quite challenging especially considering this was my first night rally. However, I think my Co driver- Azgar Kassam and I managed our pace well to bring it home. Mombasa Motor Club and all the sponsors/volunteers did a great job organising this event”, Tarmal remarked after the race.

He added: “There were many DNFs before the night stages and we had a comfortable lead by then, so our aim was to bring the car home whilst gaining some good night rally experience.”

The Steel sponsored rookie driver only joined the sport this year but his driving lines are already serving up great moments ahead for rally lovers.

Seasoned Coast driver Arjun Pattni came second incidentally with a new navigator. Arjun’s regular navigator Mitul Patel had prior commitments and as such couldn’t make it for the event promoting his driver to explore a plan B.

Here’s what Arjun had to say about his podium finish:

“We had fantastic fun in the event as I was being navigated by my old school friend and business partner Savio Kimwele who accepted to take the hot seat for the first time. Considering that this was not a comfort zone for him, i must admit he did a great job. We pushed hard but night sessions were the game changer,”

Amit Vaja navigated by Nikil Davda in a Subaru came third followed by Coast Pekee youngster Ali Mirza who came fourth. Ali, a former Kenya National Karting Championship contender, teamed up with Mubashar Khan.

Ali Mirza shared his experiences saying: “The rally went really well. We had a few issues with the fuel pump in the earlier heats but managed to get them sorted for the night rounds. The night setup was a lot of fun, not my first time but definitely a great experience.. All in all, good to do a rally after a long break and getting back to it. We’ll try to do more events.”