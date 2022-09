Communities residing in Kongowea informal settlement in Nyali sub-county Mombasa County have allayed fears of residents and the business community at Kongowea market that a section of the market’s land has been grabbed. Led by a Coast-based lobby group and Amkeni community-based organization, the communities visited the site of a project where construction of a toilet block is underway and ascertained it was legal.

