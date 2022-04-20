About 2000 police officers unfit to work, IG Mutyambai reveals

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says an estimated 2000 police officers aren’t fit to carry out police work.

“We have come up with a medical board for the police, we have subjected all the officers once again and to our surprise we have gotten a huge number almost 2000 who aren’t fit to carry out police work,” He said.

Mutyambai who spoke during a meeting with bishops and senior clergy of the ACK Church said mental health issues among the police remain a serious concern.

He said recruitment of police officers will be very strict going forward so that they can detect those with mental health issues early.

“Our tool of work is a gun, when one bullet is discharged the implications is serious,” He said.

Mutyambai said they have mechanisms in place to address the issue adding that the medical board will be continuously assessing officers.

“We have employed counsellors and deployed them to work closely with our officers, the Ministry of Health has seconded psychiatrists to the police to help detect this problem early,” he said.