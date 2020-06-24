About 9000 KCSE candidates attending STEM Online teaching

About 9000 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates are attending STEM Online teaching.

The STEM online teaching is being implemented by more than 120 volunteer teachers from 68 public secondary schools is an effort to support high school candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual educational programme was initiated by the Sub-County TSC Sub-County Director, Kangema Sub-County, Dr. Tom Okaya Mboya.

He said the programme aims at enhancing the capacity of teachers to deliver online learning through interactive through Zoom and Google Classroom.

“The program started eight weeks ago has grown from reaching86 learners to the current 1,875 learners every subject sessions,” he said.

He said the overall goal for teaching online lessons is to support students continues learning while at home.

He said initiative is offering Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and physics—which forms the foundation for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Dr. Mboya said interest had led to Compassion, an NGO, in Kinango Sub-County in Kwale County, to help students in the area to follow up these online lessons projected to a wall in social places, thereby forming a unique learning community.

“The students attending the lessons come from both National (31%), Extra-County (51%), County (8%), Sub-County (4%) and Private Schools (6%),” Dr. Mboya who is a trained STEM expert said.

He said the initiative has ‘parental empowerment program’ to help them supervise their children during the online learning.

Dr. Mboya said most teachers participating in the online teaching programme have started replicating the program in their schools to reach out to more learners.

“With appropriate gadgets (i.e. laptops, head phones) and affordable data bundles it is possible to expand the reach to most remote parts and include more students,” Dr. Mboya said.