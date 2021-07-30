Abraham Kibiwot and Benjamin Kigen qualified for the finals of the men’s 3000m steeple chase after finishing 1st and 3rd respectively in their respective heats at the Olympics.
Kibiwott won his heat after posting 8:12.25 ahead of Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale and Ahmed Abdel Wahed of Italy.
Kigen qualified after finishing third in 8:10.80 behind heat winner Ethiopian Lamecha Girma and Japan’s Ryuji Miura who was placed second.
Kenya’s third representative in the event ,Leonard Bett who won the national trials finished fifth in his qualifying round.
The heat was won by Sofiane El Bakali of morocco who crossed the finish line first after 8:19.00 while Topi Raitanen of Finland and France’s Alexis Phelut wound up third and second respectively.
Kibiwott and Kigen have a gigantic task of defending the title Kenya hasn’t lost since 1984 games in Los Angeles USA.The final will be held on Monday.