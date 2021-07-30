Abraham Kibiwot and Benjamin Kigen qualified for the finals of the men’s 3000m steeple chase after finishing 1st and 3rd respectively in their respective heats at the Olympics.

Kibiwott won his heat after posting 8:12.25 ahead of Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale and Ahmed Abdel Wahed of Italy.

Kigen qualified after finishing third in 8:10.80 behind heat winner Ethiopian Lamecha Girma and Japan’s Ryuji Miura who was placed second.

Kenya’s third representative in the event ,Leonard Bett who won the national trials finished fifth in his qualifying round.