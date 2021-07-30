Abraham Kibiwott and Benjamin Kigen qualify for 3000msc finals as track and field events begin in Tokyo

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

Abraham Kibiwot and Benjamin Kigen qualified for the finals of the men’s 3000m steeple chase after finishing 1st and 3rd respectively in their respective heats at the Olympics.

Kibiwott  won his heat after posting 8:12.25 ahead of Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale and Ahmed Abdel Wahed of Italy.

Kigen qualified after   finishing third in 8:10.80 behind heat winner Ethiopian Lamecha Girma and Japan’s Ryuji Miura who was placed second.

Benjamin Kigen qualified third in his heat that was won by Lamecha Girima of Ethiopia.

 

Kenya’s third representative in the event ,Leonard Bett who won the national trials finished  fifth in his qualifying round.

 

The 3,000m steeple chase final will be held on Monday with Kenya seeking to defend the title they have won since 1984 Olympic Games.

 

The heat was won by Sofiane El Bakali of morocco who crossed the finish line first after 8:19.00 while Topi Raitanen of Finland and France’s Alexis Phelut wound up third and second respectively.

Kibiwott and Kigen have a gigantic task of defending the title Kenya hasn’t lost since 1984 games in Los Angeles USA.The final will be held on Monday.

 

  

