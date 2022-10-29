Abraham Serem appointed KenGen MD and CEO in acting capacity

The Board of Directors of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has appointed Abraham Serem as Managing Director and CEO in an acting capacity.

Serem takes over from Rebecca Miano, who has been appointed Cabinet Secretary (CS) for East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and Regional Development.

Until his appointment, Serem has been the General Manager of Human Resources and Administration of the Company since March 1, 2016, when he joined KenGen.

Serem will be responsible for overseeing the transition process of the NSE – listed firm at a time when the entire country is undergoing changes, following the August General Elections which ushered in a new government.

Speaking, while making the announcement, KenGen Board Chairman, General (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe congratulated the outgoing Managing Director and CEO for what he described as an exemplary and stellar performance during her tenure.

“Miano led KenGen through an action-packed phase of steady growth which continued over the duration of her leadership, putting KenGen firmly on an upward trajectory,” said Chairman Mwathethe, adding, “her biggest test was perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic which threatened energy utilities across the world, but she was able to steady the ship and deliver good results, even at the peak of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The Chairman hailed Miano for unlocking KenGen’s diversification strategy and rolling out several multimillion drilling consultancy projects in the region, most notably, in the Horn of Africa including, Ethiopia and Djibouti, where KenGen currently has active geothermal drilling projects.

“We will also remember Miano for her role in championing KenGen’s position in the climate action campaign, not only locally, but also going all out to put the company on the global map,” said Chairman Mwathethe.

General (Rtd) Mwathethe exuded confidence that the trend set by the outgoing CEO will continue into the transition period and beyond, noting that the company had put in place a robust succession plan which has enabled it to have a smooth change in leadership over the years.

Miano will be the fifth to exit the company since the unbundling of the energy sector in 1997 at a point when the generation side of the business (Kenya Power Company) was hived off from the off-taker and renamed KenGen.