Abraham sets scoring record in Serie A for Roma

Tammy Abraham became the highest scoring English player in a Serie A season as he scored twice for Roma in a 3-0 win at Torino.

The former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward, 24, claimed his 16th and 17th league goals for Jose Mourinho’s side in Turin in their final league game of the season.

The previous record was Gerry Hitchens’ 16 goals for Inter Milan in 1961-62.

Roma finish in sixth place and qualify for next season’s Europa League.

“It’s been a good year for me,” Abraham said. “I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year.”

Abraham joined Roma in August 2021 for £34m from Chelsea and in April described his form as “like a dream come true”.

Roma, who play in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday against Feyenoord, took the lead at Torino after 33 minutes as Abraham turned and finished inside the penalty box after a pass from captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Abraham doubled their lead just before half-time with a penalty, before a late spot-kick scored by Pellegrini sealed the success.