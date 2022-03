Absa Bank Kenya Pre-tax profit jumped 75.7% in 2021 to 15.5 billion shillings as the banking sector emerged from the fangs of Covid-19. The bank which is a unit of South Africa’s Absa Bank reported that interest income grew by 8 percent to 32 billion shillings as a result of lending to small and medium enterprises. Total income from all business units rose by 7 percent to 37 billion shillings.

