Abdulkadir Haji to be sworn in as Garissa County Senator Tuesday

Garissa County Senator elect Abdulkadir Haji is set to be sworn in Tuesday in a special sitting convened by the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

In a special gazette notice Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka noted senators will reconvene on Tuesday morning for a special sitting to consider pressing issues among them the swearing in of Abdulkadir Haji as the new Senator of Garissa County.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gazetted Haji as Senator-elect to succeed his father, Yusuf Haji who passed on early in the year.

No one challenged Haji for the seat.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Senators will also consider the Division of Revenue Bill that was presented to the House last week from the National Assembly and is currently undergoing public participation spearheaded by the Senate Finance and Budget Committee.

Senators have until April 30, 2021 to dispense with the bill to ensure the counties prepare their budgets.