ACA, police seize fake electronics worth Kshs. 7M in Nairobi

The Anti Counterfeit Agency (ACA) has confiscated counterfeit electronic products from a trader in the Nairobi Central Business District with an estimated value of Kshs. 7 million.

The sting operation conducted by the agency in collaboration with the National Police Service led to the seizure of suspected mobile phones and accessories branded “Samsung”.

According to ACA, the trader based at Rural Urban Building along Tom Mboya Street and Luthuli Avenue was nabbed selling 10,000 pieces of assorted counterfeit smartphone and screen protectors with the same brand.

The suspect has since been arraigned in court as the agency broadens operations to combat illicit trade.

The brand owners Samsung Electronics East Africa and ACA have warned traders to desist from selling counterfeit products which are putting the health of consumers and the environment at risk.