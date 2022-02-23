Academy becomes beacon of hope for teen mothers in Nakuru

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, unprecedented challenges caused economic and social disruption.

Lockdowns led to rising rates of adolescent pregnancy and early marriages whose impact led to massive school dropouts despite governments’ spirited efforts to ensure the girls returned back to class.

Many chose to stay home for fear of stigmatization and discrimination in their respective former schools.

In Nakuru County, the narrative has changed and finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the teen mums whose ‘shame’ has been covered.

The young mothers’ desire to pursue education is now a reality after an education centre in Subukia opened its doors to them.

Prestige Academy, located at Munanda location in the outskirts of Subukia town is now home to over 40 teenage mothers whose lives apparently took a turn for the worse at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here, the young girls have been offered an opportunity to continue with education for free and are also provided with home-based care from caregivers who look after the babies while they are in class.

According to Jane Njoki (not her real name), she is at ease learning with fellow teenage mothers who suffer the same plight unlike the mainstream schools where they say are ridiculed.

The girls appreciate government efforts to ensure they are accommodated back to school but are deterred by the shame they face, the stigma in an unfriendly and unsupportive learning environment.

Njoki, however, says it is all not rosy and occasionally she has to deal with overwhelming demands of motherhood and regrets but like many others find solace in knowing that the centre besides being the safe haven it is, has given them a rare opportunity to rediscover themselves, pursue dreams and still be able to look after their innocent babies.

She avers the sky is the limit and the rest of the buoyant girls agree that there are no limits and that anything is possible.

The school has contracted caregivers and a nurse to look after the welfare of both the girls and their babies.

On a visit to the school, we find the teenage mothers sitting across each other engaged in chats and giggles, while some of the babies are lying on mattresses either sleeping or simply gazing at the newfound environment.

Teenage pregnancy robs the girls of their childhood joy, their education and dims their futures, but according to the institution’s director, there is a need for realistic interventions to support the young mothers.

Gladys Kemunto, the school’s Principal says the majority of the young girls had dropped out of school after their parents and society gave up on them.

She observed that the learners have expressed their willingness to continue with their education despite their challenges and hence calls on other well-wishers to come to their aid to enable them to bring up their kids while continuing with their learning.

She notes that the best thing is bringing such teenage mothers together and provide a conducive safe environment where they can share experiences, build each other while enjoying their lives.

In an attempt to end the stigma subjected to girls who fall pregnant in their teen years, the Principal says Prestige Academy offers an inspiration to change societal norms.

The school’s primary mission is to provide special services for the teem mums to ensure they continue with their education without being separated from their children.

Catherine Nuthu, assistant Chief, Munanda sub-location hailed the rescue centre saying it had offered the teenagers another chance at life.

Though she attributes the early pregnancies to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, she blames society for moral decay.

She has however called on parents to ensure they take good care of their children and ensure they play their parental roles diligently.

She further warns that the government will rein in sexual predators and have them face the full force of the law.

Though this is a societal problem, she says there is still a beacon of hope for vulnerable teen mums.